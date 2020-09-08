'Cobra Kai' Brings in Big Viewership Numbers For Netflix | THR News

The series, which began streaming on Netflix in early September, is sitting pretty in the top spot.

Kerry Brown / Netflix In 1939, Alfred Hitchcock came to Hollywood. The English master of suspense would ply his trade in sunny California, and..

Chadwick Boseman stars in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom | Netflix So in between catching up with episodes of Grace and Frankie and watching the..

"Unsolved Mysteries" is once again bringing about renewed interest in an old case gone cold, but more importantly ... it might lead to the capture of a killer on..

MGM shuts down rumours 'No Time To Die' could have streamed release Executives at MGM have denied considering selling 'No Time to Die' to a streaming service such as Apple or Netflix.