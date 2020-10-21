Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Frank pleased with hard-fought win

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:39s - Published
Frank pleased with hard-fought win

Frank pleased with hard-fought win

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he was pleased with his sides 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday after another brace from Ivan Toney gave the Bees three points.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

joanwri16980637

joan wright RT @linB2198: @corporal_frank I didn’t feel sorry for her, She defiantly wanted the position and was very pleased to be the Second woman P… 1 day ago

linB2198

lin🇬🇧🇬🇧 @corporal_frank I didn’t feel sorry for her, She defiantly wanted the position and was very pleased to be the Secon… https://t.co/5pTSz8zlKq 2 days ago

Chelsea_FC_2020

ChelseaFC2020💙🗨 Frank Lampard pleased with Hakim Ziyech debut as he admits to hard Chelsea start https://t.co/gCzIk1wBs3 3 days ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Frank Lampard pleased with Hakim Ziyech debut as he admits to hard Chelsea start https://t.co/9YGX5m7G7X via @NewsNowUK 3 days ago

MediaFbi

FBI Trader Media Frank Lampard pleased with Hakim Ziyech debut as he admits to hard Chelsea start https://t.co/yu1XULzgoJ 3 days ago