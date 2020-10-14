Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself'

Global  
 

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, stumping for his former VP Joe Biden, said his administration "literally left the White House a pandemic playbook," adding that President Donald Trump "isn't going to suddenly protect all of us, he can't even take the basic steps to protect himself."


Parents of 545 children separated at U.S. border can't be found

 Hundreds of parents and children who were separated at the U.S. border under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy remain unaccounted for. Manuel..
US election 2020: Trump's impact on immigration - in seven charts

 Donald Trump campaigned for the presidency in 2016 with a pledge to bring down immigration. Did it happen?
US election: Joe Biden or Donald Trump? Persuading an undecided voter

 Erica listens to her aunt and her friend make their cases for voting Joe Biden or Donald Trump.
Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account [Video]

Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account

Former U.S. President Barack Obama rallying for his former VP Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for his reported bank account in China, saying Trump may have paid more to foreign governments than he paid in U.S. federal income taxes.

Obama hits campaign trail for Biden in Pennsylvania

 Former President Barack Obama campaigned for his former running mate Joe Biden in North Philadelphia by making a direct appeal to Black voters, who make up a..
Barack Obama Stumps for Biden in Philly, Takes Bullhorn to the Streets

 Joe Biden's campaign is pulling out the biggest gun right before the election -- Barack Obama in the flesh pounding the pavement for his ex-Veep. The former..
Race for the White House: Obama urges black men not to sit election out

 Former United States President Barack Obama made his first in-person campaign pitch today for his former Vice-President, Joe Biden, urging voters in Philadelphia..
Man charged for threatening to kidnap and kill Biden and Harris

 A man was arrested after allegedly leaving a note threatening to kidnap and kill Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the home of a supporter of the Democratic..
Trump campaigns in crucial swing state of North Carolina

 President Trump is returning to North Carolina where the latest CBS Battleground Tracker shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading by two..
Obama Tears Into Trump for ‘Completely Screwing Up’ Covid Response: ‘Tweeting at the Television Doesn’t Fix Things’

Former President *Barack Obama* tore into President *Donald Trump's* failures on the coronavirus...
Trump administration has "sufficient" evidence against Obama administration officials over campaign espionage

(Natural News) President Donald Trump insinuated Oct. 8 that Attorney General William Barr has more...
BOMBSHELL: Newly declassified docs reveal Hillary Clinton plotted the "Russian collusion" hoax against Trump while CIA’s Brennan briefed Obama about it

(Natural News) The theory that the Obama administration, led by Barack Obama himself, plotted against...
John Houck RT @AdamParkhomenko: When Obama said Trump can’t even protect himself I should not have had a mouthful of water. 4 seconds ago

A Christian Resistance @realDonaldTrump @BreitbartNews "Donald Trump isn't gonna suddenly protect all of us. He can't even take the basic… https://t.co/zsf0Vemqah 9 seconds ago

Carol Silver RT @kylegriffin1: Obama in Philadelphia: "8 months into this pandemic, cases are rising again across this country. Donald Trump isn't sudde… 19 seconds ago

Robyn RT @acnewsitics: “Donald Trump isn’t suddenly going to protect us. He can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself!” - Obama BAM! 31 seconds ago


Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts [Video]

Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts

While campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden, President Obama reacts to reports that President Trump has a hidden Chinese bank account.

Obama ‘never lost hope' the past four years [Video]

Obama ‘never lost hope' the past four years

Former President Barack Obama made his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in crucial states..

Obama Returns to the Campaign Trail For Biden [Video]

Obama Returns to the Campaign Trail For Biden

Barack Obama hits the campaign trail for Joe Biden. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

