‘Vote for Trump or else’: University of Oklahoma student targeted by alleged Proud Boys calls email ‘horrifying’
Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 01:54s - Published
An OU student received a threatening email demanding she “Vote for Trump or else.” She’s one of several people who received such an email, mostly in Florida and Alaska.
The sender claims to officially represent the Proud Boys.