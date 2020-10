The Animaniacs - Hulu

The Animaniacs Trailer (HD) Hulu revival series - Classic โ€™90s cartoon "The Animaniacs" from Steven Spielberg is coming back for all new episodes on Hulu, 22 years after the original series run.

Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes premiering November 20th on Hulu.