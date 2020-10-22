THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE Movie - Paul Hogan, Olivia Newton-John

Paul Hogan plays himself in this raucous comedy.

Retired in L.A.

And overshadowed by his Crocodile Dundee character, Hogan is offered a knighthood by the Queen of England.

But before he can accept it, Hogan gets caught up in a series of comical scandals that dominate gossip shows and social media feeds.

Can he keep his reputation clean long enough to hang onto his prize — and his dignity?

Hilarious celebrity co-stars include Chevy Chase, John Cleese, Olivia Newton-John, and more!

Premiering On Demand December 11th, 2020 starring Paul Hogan, Olivia Newton-John