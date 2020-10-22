Global  
 

THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE Movie - Paul Hogan, Olivia Newton-John

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Paul Hogan plays himself in this raucous comedy.

Retired in L.A.

And overshadowed by his Crocodile Dundee character, Hogan is offered a knighthood by the Queen of England.

But before he can accept it, Hogan gets caught up in a series of comical scandals that dominate gossip shows and social media feeds.

Can he keep his reputation clean long enough to hang onto his prize — and his dignity?

Hilarious celebrity co-stars include Chevy Chase, John Cleese, Olivia Newton-John, and more!

Premiering On Demand December 11th, 2020 starring Paul Hogan, Olivia Newton-John


"The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee" - cast: Paul Hogan, Rachael Carpani, Luke Hemsworth, Jacob Elordi, Charlote Stent, Nate Torrence, Chevy Chase, Olivia Newton-John, John Cleese, Wayne Knight, Reginald VelJohnson, Shane Jacobson, Luke Bracey, Costas Mandylo

*Release date :* December 11, 2020 *Synopsis :* Paul Hogan is reluctantly thrust back into the...
AceShowbiz - Published


