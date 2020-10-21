Global  
 

Trump says Obama underestimated him

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on former U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday (October 21) saying Obama had underestimated him as he recalled his victory over Hillary Clinton saying, "I think the only one, the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama, Barack Hussein Obama."


Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Barack Obama recalls dealing with a global pandemic, facing racist comments in first memoir excerpt

 In the first excerpt released from his upcoming memoir, "A Promised Land," Obama shared recollections from his early days in the White House.
USATODAY.com

President Trump repeats unsupported claim about spying

 President Trump repeats unproven "spying" claim about the Obama Administration
CBS News

From climate to China, how Joe Biden is plotting America’s restoration

 By any measure, Joe Biden is old in the ways of the world. As Barack Obama’s vice-president, he met all the big international actors. As chairman of the Senate..
WorldNews
Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:25Published

AP Top Stories October 24 P

 Here's the latest for Saturday October 24th: Murkowski's nod gives Barrett extra boost; Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days; Obama..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Supreme Court: Republican senators power Barrett towards confirmation

 Overpowering Democratic opposition, Senate Republicans are set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.That will secure President Donald..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared

 Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the US are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in practically every state,..
New Zealand Herald

Pence stumps for Trump in Minnesota's Iron Range

 Vice President Mike Pence touched on military spending, the economy, support for law enforcement before lauding the Trump administration's response to the..
USATODAY.com

Rallies Are the Core of Trump’s Campaign, and a Font of Lies and Misinformation

 A recent rally in Wisconsin was typical. In 90 minutes, President Trump made 131 false or inaccurate statements.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories October 26 P

 Here's the latest for Monday, October 26th: Trump back on campaign trail with 8 days to go; Early vote total exceeds 2016; US stocks tumble toward worst day in a..
USATODAY.com

Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady

The Countdown: Amy Coney Barrett v Hillary Clinton, and Lil Pump

 A quick look at the latest US election drama as Amy Coney Barrett v Hillary Clinton memes emerge.
BBC News

The ghost haunting the 2020 election

 (CNN)What is haunting the campaign of 2020? The ghost of 2016, when Donald Trump overcame dismal mid-October polls and eked out a surprise Electoral College..
WorldNews

Fact check: Hillary Clinton, not Joe Biden, used the phrase 'super predators'

 A social media claim about usage of the term "super predators" to describe Black people is inaccurate.
USATODAY.com

As election day nears, what final dirty tricks could Trump turn to?

 On 28 October 2016, the then director of the FBI, James Comey, dropped a bomb into the middle of the presidential race. With just 11 days to go until election..
WorldNews

High stakes ahead of the final presidential debate

 Former deputy assistant Secretary of State and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton Philippe Reines joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss what's at stake in the..
CBS News

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Trump campaign asks Supreme Court to halt North Carolina absentee ballot plan

 President TrumpDonald John TrumpFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and..
WorldNews

Infection of Pence aides raises new questions about Trump’s virus response

 “COVID, COVID. COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID,” President Donald Trump groused at a rally in North Carolina on Saturday, expressing dismay that the deadly..
WorldNews
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [Video]

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published

Battleground Tracker: Tight race in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina

 CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the latest polling with less than two weeks until Election Day.
CBS News

Donald Trump Rips Barack Obama After Blistering Rebuke Of Presidency

Donald Trump and Barack Obama are taking the gloves off ... Trump just ripped Obama after his...
TMZ.com - Published

Trump claims Obama 'campaigning for us' after former president's scathing rebuke

President Trump claimed that former President Obama was campaigning for him “every time he...
FOXNews.com - Published

Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nation

Former President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and...
USATODAY.com - Published


Big Weekend Ahead For South Florida Voters [Video]

Big Weekend Ahead For South Florida Voters

Early voting in the Sunshine State kicked off to a record-breaking start this week and President Trump will join the millions of Floridians in early voting this weekend.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:09Published
Presidential race becomes more focused on Florida [Video]

Presidential race becomes more focused on Florida

This weekend, President Trump will vote in West Palm Beach. Vice President Pence will be in Lakeland. Former President Barack Obama will be in Miami.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:54Published
Barack Obama Blasts Donald Trump for ‘Crazy Uncle’ Behaviour [Video]

Barack Obama Blasts Donald Trump for ‘Crazy Uncle’ Behaviour

Barack Obama delivered a blistering rebuke of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published