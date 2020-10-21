Trump says Obama underestimated him Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:17s - Published Trump says Obama underestimated him U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on former U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday (October 21) saying Obama had underestimated him as he recalled his victory over Hillary Clinton saying, "I think the only one, the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama, Barack Hussein Obama." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend