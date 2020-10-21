10-21-20 SCORES: RFA strikes again with another overtime victory to remain unbeaten

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 days ago

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Go head to headtone field hockey action.

Socially distanced and masked fans in the stands as rome free academy visited whitesboro.

--- skipping to the fourth quarter in this one - because it had some fireworks.

Warriors down by two with under nine minutes to play - emma scranton feeds ba doorto at home to put whitesboro on the board.

--- just 41 seconds later - black knights regain its two goal lead.

It's alyce frost from the sharp angle - sweeps it to the back of the cage.

3-1 r-f-a on top.

--- warriors keep on coming.

With just under seven minutes to play - cirasuolo wins the battle for the ball and rips a shot that hits the wood.

Her second of the game and again whitesboro within one.

--- with three and a half minutes left - it's scranton with another assist.

This time setting up makayla arnold in front.

We have ourselves a tie game.

--- we'd go to overtime - black knights looking to regroup.

They've earned themselves a penalty corner.

Off the feed - jace hunzinger up top - rifles it...it's tipped in front by drew kopek and finds its way in... (((score))) ...that's your ball game.

For the third time in the span of a week - it's a dramatic overtime win for r-f-a to open up the year at 3-0.

4-3 the final tally tonight.

(((scores))) other scores tonight -amden alswinning in overtime.

1 final agait new hartford with mackenzie mix netting the lone goal.

--- little falls tops sauquoit 2-0.

(((change))) holland patent continues steamrolling through opponents.

They win 15-0 over new york mills.

Hanna corrigan - also known as hanna score-again with four goals and an assist for the golden knights.

(((change))) boys soccer - poland a 5-0 victory over west canada.

Kade ozog four goals and an assist for the tornadoes.

--- frankfort-schuyler edges canastota 3-2.

Malik coulthurst with two goals for the maroon knights.

(((change))) girls side - new hartford with a tight 1-0 win over baldwinsville.

Willa pratt had the marker for the spartans.

(((change))) girls cross country results - clinton against mount markham - six out of the top seven finishers coming from the warriors.

Taylor harvey comingih a time of 20 minutes, 53 seconds.

(((change))) boys side of this one - top four finishers from clinton - and five of the top seven.

Joey detraglia crosses the line first - he had a 5k time of 19 minutes, 50 seconds.

The new york state public high school athletic association held its quarterly exute committee meeting today -