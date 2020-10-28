10-28-20 SCORES: Whitesboro wins dramatic overtime battle against VVS; Holland Patent, RFA unbeaten
Their records may be mismatched - their play certainly was not.
Whitesboro warriors - 4-4 this year - coming off an overtime win over new hartford the last time out.
V-v-s - 1-3 so far - but took unbeaten r-f-a to overtime their last game.
--- early second quarter - we're scoreless.
Off a penalty corner for whitesboro - they capitalize.
Morgan misiaszek the shot - it hits emma scranton in front and goes in.
Warriors hop on the board first.
--- under six minutes to play in the half - v-v- s bringing the pressure and breaking through.
Tori nelson with the drive - earmarked for the goal.
The junior picking corners there as she ties things up at one.
--- sqaure at the break - early quarter three.
Another corner for the 'boro - scranton the shot - misiaszek the tip and angie cirasuolo the finish at the doorstep.
The warriors go back on top.
--- the teams traded chances all the way throughout this frame - and with under a minute to play - it's the red devils with a final push.
Nelson - ahead to arayla garcia...great ball and it's full steam ahead.
Garcia with the masterpiece - splits the defense and fires it home.
Drama in verona - with 17 seconds left - v-v-s knots it up at two.
--- to overtime.
The stage is set - right off the opening whistle - devils a chance to end it.
Grace croft - the feed back door...meredith guertin getting a stick on it but it goes just wide of the cage.
The freshman coming so close.
--- at the other end - whitesboro in possession.
Kayla maycock - on goal - stopped.
She slides the rebound to cirasuolo and the sharpshooter not missing from there... (((score))) ...what a game this was.
Angie with two goals - that being the game winner as whitesboro with another overtime thriller.
3-2 the final.
Elsewhere - holland patent another 1-0 victory to remain unbeaten.
Maggie cummings the goal for the knights.
--- r-f-a remaining perfect - improving their record to 5-0 with a 4-0 win over c- v-a.
(((change))) not much else on the field locally today - frankfort- schuyler did top notre dame 5-2 in girls soccer though.
((change)) cross country - girls side.
If you're not familiar - low score wins.
Points based on finishing position - so clinton an 18-51 win over holland patent.
Taylor harvey placing first with a time of 20 minutes, seven seconds.
Nine of first ten finishers from the warriors.
--- west canada valley over poland 15-51 - catherine christensen atop the pack at 22:15.
((change)) boys side - h-p beats clinton 22-33.
Warriors joey detraglia actually had the best time at 18:36 - but golden knights charlie howe one second behind him at 18:37.
--- the tornadoes top the indians here 7-14.
Chris gauthier first place at 21:16.
