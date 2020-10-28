10-28-20 SCORES: Whitesboro wins dramatic overtime battle against VVS; Holland Patent, RFA unbeaten

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 minutes ago

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, October 29, 2020.

Their records may be mismatched - their play certainly was not.

Whitesboro warriors - 4-4 this year - coming off an overtime win over new hartford the last time out.

V-v-s - 1-3 so far - but took unbeaten r-f-a to overtime their last game.

--- early second quarter - we're scoreless.

Off a penalty corner for whitesboro - they capitalize.

Morgan misiaszek the shot - it hits emma scranton in front and goes in.

Warriors hop on the board first.

--- under six minutes to play in the half - v-v- s bringing the pressure and breaking through.

Tori nelson with the drive - earmarked for the goal.

The junior picking corners there as she ties things up at one.

--- sqaure at the break - early quarter three.

Another corner for the 'boro - scranton the shot - misiaszek the tip and angie cirasuolo the finish at the doorstep.

The warriors go back on top.

--- the teams traded chances all the way throughout this frame - and with under a minute to play - it's the red devils with a final push.

Nelson - ahead to arayla garcia...great ball and it's full steam ahead.

Garcia with the masterpiece - splits the defense and fires it home.

Drama in verona - with 17 seconds left - v-v-s knots it up at two.

--- to overtime.

The stage is set - right off the opening whistle - devils a chance to end it.

Grace croft - the feed back door...meredith guertin getting a stick on it but it goes just wide of the cage.

The freshman coming so close.

--- at the other end - whitesboro in possession.

Kayla maycock - on goal - stopped.

She slides the rebound to cirasuolo and the sharpshooter not missing from there... (((score))) ...what a game this was.

Angie with two goals - that being the game winner as whitesboro with another overtime thriller.

3-2 the final.

Elsewhere - holland patent another 1-0 victory to remain unbeaten.

Maggie cummings the goal for the knights.

--- r-f-a remaining perfect - improving their record to 5-0 with a 4-0 win over c- v-a.

(((change))) not much else on the field locally today - frankfort- schuyler did top notre dame 5-2 in girls soccer though.

((change)) cross country - girls side.

If you're not familiar - low score wins.

Points based on finishing position - so clinton an 18-51 win over holland patent.

Taylor harvey placing first with a time of 20 minutes, seven seconds.

Nine of first ten finishers from the warriors.

--- west canada valley over poland 15-51 - catherine christensen atop the pack at 22:15.

((change)) boys side - h-p beats clinton 22-33.

Warriors joey detraglia actually had the best time at 18:36 - but golden knights charlie howe one second behind him at 18:37.

--- the tornadoes top the indians here 7-14.

Chris gauthier first place at 21:16.

