Lost Painting From 'Struggle: From The History Of The American People' Found In NYC Apartment CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:07s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:07s - Published Lost Painting From 'Struggle: From The History Of The American People' Found In NYC Apartment A long-lost work of art by an American icon was finally found just in time to be displayed as part of a major exhibit at the Met. It was missing for 60 years -- and found hiding in plain sight; CBS2's Cory James reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital



Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago Precedent of peaceful transition of power began in Maryland



A moment in Maryland history is considered by historians to be one of the most important in helping to shape American democracy. It was a political speech by George Washington when he gave up his power.. Credit: WBAL Duration: 01:35 Published on September 25, 2020 11 Arrested In Portland Riots



CNN reports that on Friday police arrested 11 people in Portland, Oregon. The arrests came after violent protestors rioted outside a federal building. The PPB said a group began marching from a park to.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:27 Published on September 19, 2020