PM Modi will virtually inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata's Salt Lake and address Bengalis in what is designed to be an auspicious start to the party's poll push in West Bengal.



Related videos from verified sources Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds



Actor Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of migrants return home during the lCovid induced lockdown, has been honoured by a Kolkata Durga puja pandal with a life-size statue. The Keshtopur Prafulla Kanan.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38 Published 16 minutes ago Actor Sonu Sood honoured with life-size statue at Durga pandal in Kolkata



A Durga puja committee has chosen the hardships faced by migrant labourers during COVID-induced lockdown as the theme for its puja pandal in Kolkata. The committee also installed an idol of actor Sonu.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58 Published 9 hours ago Watch: Final preparations of Durga Puja underway in Kolkata



Festive zeal for Durga Puja has surrounded City of Joy. 'Dhaakis' played 'dhaak' (drums) as a part of the final preparation in Salt Lake. PM Narendra Modi will virtually address people of West Bengal.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published 12 hours ago