Goddess Durga as migrant worker mother, Kolkata Puja Pandal grabs eyeballs | Oneindia News

Puja pandals in Kolkata are decked up for the 5-day long festival of the Goddess and one particular idol of Durga is grabbing eyeballs.

Kolkata's Behala Barisha Club has represented the Goddess in the form of a migrant worker mother leading her children home to pay tribute to the thousands of migrant workers who made journeys on foot from big cities to their native places during the Covid-19 lockdown.

