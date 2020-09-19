Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people
President Donald Trump pitched himself as a lonely warrior against theDemocrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in North Carolina.
"We're standingsort of alone against all of these people," Trump told the crowd.
"We've hadto beat the really stupid, dumb people.
The never Trumper'-s," he said.
ThePresident was speaking in Gastonia the day before the final presidentialdebate with Joe Biden.