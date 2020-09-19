Global  
 

Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
President Donald Trump pitched himself as a lonely warrior against theDemocrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in North Carolina.

"We're standingsort of alone against all of these people," Trump told the crowd.

"We've hadto beat the really stupid, dumb people.

The never Trumper'-s," he said.

ThePresident was speaking in Gastonia the day before the final presidentialdebate with Joe Biden.


