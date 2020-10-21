Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Reportedly Has a Bank Account in China and Pays Taxes There

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Trump Reportedly Has a Bank Account in China and Pays Taxes There

Trump Reportedly Has a Bank Account in China and Pays Taxes There

According to 'The New York Times,' the president's tax records indicate that he has had prominent business projects in China for years.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump has a bank account in China and paid taxes there: NYT - Business Insider

Trump's businesses "paid $188,561 in taxes in China while pursuing licensing deals there from 2013 to...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Trump Reportedly Holds Secret Chinese Bank Account, Paid China Over $188,000 in Taxes

Trump Reportedly Holds Secret Chinese Bank Account, Paid China Over $188,000 in Taxes The New York Times has followed up their article on President *Donald Trump's* taxes with a new...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •HNGN


Report uncovers tax records showing Trump's China plans and deductions

China is one of only three foreign nations — the others are Britain and Ireland — where Trump...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

WARKX

Taufik Afendi RT @ExposingKlepto: Kobre & Kim has since reported receiving $1.6 million from Sheikh Sabah Jaber al-Mubarak al-Hamad al-Sabah, the son of… 18 minutes ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe Trump Has a Bank Account in China, Tax Records Show: Report PROJECTION While Team Trump tears into Joe Biden for hi… https://t.co/Omb1hskOFz 1 hour ago

GrimesSeamus

Seamus Grimes Donald Trump reportedly retains a "secret" bank account in China, according to The New York Times's latest investig… https://t.co/8qgSYLAg2k 3 hours ago

ExposingKlepto

ExposingKlepto Kobre & Kim has since reported receiving $1.6 million from Sheikh Sabah Jaber al-Mubarak al-Hamad al-Sabah, the son… https://t.co/tfWn5v5kOJ 4 hours ago

anachech

anache RT @PapaESoCo: Trump is reportedly pressuring the Pentagon to give no-bid 5G spectrum contract to GOP-linked firm https://t.co/QimF5qEB6M v… 8 hours ago

PapaESoCo

PapaESoCo Trump is reportedly pressuring the Pentagon to give no-bid 5G spectrum contract to GOP-linked firm… https://t.co/QWqHFr1VV1 8 hours ago

dkcu_f

🇺🇸pmurTdlanoDkcuF🌊Heather RT @CarlosJrCollaz3: And he has the nerve to talk about the Biden Family.. The Hill BREAKING: President Trump's tax records reportedly show… 8 hours ago

DawnaRickelz

Janette votes 2020💛💛💛💛 RT @vrb1955: Obama goes off on Trump for reportedly having a 'secret Chinese bank account' https://t.co/ijYMRmFnXB 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail [Video]

Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail

Democrats saw a sight for sore eyes on Wednesday when former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Philadelphia. They see the former president as a key factor in encouraging Black men,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:44Published
Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts [Video]

Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts

While campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden, President Obama reacts to reports that President Trump has a hidden Chinese bank account.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:30Published
Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account [Video]

Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account

Former U.S. President Barack Obama rallying for his former VP Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for his reported bank account in China, saying Trump may have paid more..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published