Trump Reportedly Has a Bank Account in China and Pays Taxes There Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:16s - Published Trump Reportedly Has a Bank Account in China and Pays Taxes There According to 'The New York Times,' the president's tax records indicate that he has had prominent business projects in China for years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Taufik Afendi RT @ExposingKlepto: Kobre & Kim has since reported receiving $1.6 million from Sheikh Sabah Jaber al-Mubarak al-Hamad al-Sabah, the son of… 18 minutes ago Lise Latulippe Trump Has a Bank Account in China, Tax Records Show: Report PROJECTION While Team Trump tears into Joe Biden for hi… https://t.co/Omb1hskOFz 1 hour ago Seamus Grimes Donald Trump reportedly retains a "secret" bank account in China, according to The New York Times's latest investig… https://t.co/8qgSYLAg2k 3 hours ago ExposingKlepto Kobre & Kim has since reported receiving $1.6 million from Sheikh Sabah Jaber al-Mubarak al-Hamad al-Sabah, the son… https://t.co/tfWn5v5kOJ 4 hours ago anache RT @PapaESoCo: Trump is reportedly pressuring the Pentagon to give no-bid 5G spectrum contract to GOP-linked firm https://t.co/QimF5qEB6M v… 8 hours ago PapaESoCo Trump is reportedly pressuring the Pentagon to give no-bid 5G spectrum contract to GOP-linked firm… https://t.co/QWqHFr1VV1 8 hours ago 🇺🇸pmurTdlanoDkcuF🌊Heather RT @CarlosJrCollaz3: And he has the nerve to talk about the Biden Family.. The Hill BREAKING: President Trump's tax records reportedly show… 8 hours ago Janette votes 2020💛💛💛💛 RT @vrb1955: Obama goes off on Trump for reportedly having a 'secret Chinese bank account' https://t.co/ijYMRmFnXB 8 hours ago