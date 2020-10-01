Eastern Europe's transition to clean energy is painful for some
Eastern Europe's transition to clean energy is painful for some
Bulgaria once struggled to battle toxic emissions but has now nearly managed to get them under control.
View on euronews
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus struggles on Bulgaria's largest circus, Circus Balkanski, swings between hope and despair after lockdown and social restrictions sent visitor numbers this season plummeting. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published on January 1, 1970 Pulev refers to Joshua's skin colour Heavyweight boxer causes controversy with comments made at press conference in Bulgaria Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:49 Published on January 1, 1970 Bulgaria's Communist monument gets a face lift Perched atop a mountain peak in central Bulgaria, a giant UFO-like concrete monument, built to glorify the Balkan country's communist rule, has been left to crumble since the totalitarian regime collapsed in 1989. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:55 Published now
Related news from verified sources