Eastern Europe's transition to clean energy is painful for some

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Eastern Europe's transition to clean energy is painful for some

Bulgaria once struggled to battle toxic emissions but has now nearly managed to get them under control.

Bulgaria's daily COVID-19 deaths exceed 100

 SOFIA, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a daily record...
WorldNews
On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus struggles on [Video]

On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus struggles on

Bulgaria's largest circus, Circus Balkanski, swings between hope and despair after lockdown and social restrictions sent visitor numbers this season plummeting.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published
Pulev refers to Joshua's skin colour [Video]

Pulev refers to Joshua's skin colour

Heavyweight boxer causes controversy with comments made at press conference in Bulgaria

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:49Published
Bulgaria's Communist monument gets a face lift [Video]

Bulgaria's Communist monument gets a face lift

Perched atop a mountain peak in central Bulgaria, a giant UFO-like concrete monument, built to glorify the Balkan country's communist rule, has been left to crumble since the totalitarian regime collapsed in 1989.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:55Published

