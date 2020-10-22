Real ghost poltergeist caught on CCTV footage?

Charlestown, Rhode Island, US - Real paranormal activities recorded on security camera.

After the orb appeared, the entity played with the empty soda followed by an EVP and a loud bang.

An expert improved the EVP, and warned the family of the disturbing words recorded on camera.

Video is played double speed to witness the movement better.

The Galyas family has lived in Charlestown since June 6, 2016.

Six days after the move, the family claims the scratching noises started.

At first they thought about rats, so the family hired pest control that cleaned the entire house with heavy poison.

Unfortunately the scratch noises persisted.

Begin July, the family began to hear knocking and walking noises in the attic.

In an early morning mid-July, the family was surprised that the furniture was stacked on top of each other.

Some furniture is made of solid wood and very heavy to lift alone.

Their dining table required 6 people to lift it.

The situation quickly escalated to seeing shadows, vandalism in the house, children being pushed when they want to walk down the stairs, and stinging in the eyes.

If you search for Charlestown you learn that this city is home to Native American cemetery.