Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

October 22: India marks black day against Pakistan's first proxy war | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:44s - Published
October 22: India marks black day against Pakistan's first proxy war | Oneindia News

October 22: India marks black day against Pakistan's first proxy war | Oneindia News

The Narendra Modi govt observed October 22nd as 'Black Day' in memory of Pakistan unleashing its very first proxy war on Indian territory.

Two months after India’s independence, on 22nd October 1947, Pakistan invaded Kashmir, and local militias aided by the Pakistan Army unleashed violence in J&K with the aim of seizing the land, a goal it pursues to this day and which has seen decades of bloodshed and tragedy in the valley.

#BlackDay #Kashmir #PakistanIndiaWar


You Might Like


Tweets about this

maryamfatima14_

Maryam Fatima RT @mehdizafar: #India marks October 22 as Black Day for Kashmir. #Pakistan marks October 27 as Black Day for Kashmir. What about Kashmiris… 3 hours ago

PratikPath

PRATIK PATHAK RT @Sanjay_Dixit: J&K MARKS OCT 22 AS A BLACK DAY; Commemorates the Pakistani raid on the valley and the rape, pillage, murder and plunder… 6 hours ago

mehdizafar

Syed Zafar Mehdi #India marks October 22 as Black Day for Kashmir. #Pakistan marks October 27 as Black Day for Kashmir. What about K… https://t.co/KNgQT2YMlE 9 hours ago

amitdas173

Amit Das RT @republic: J&K openly calls out Pakistan's terror, marks October 22 as a 'Black Day' https://t.co/shDfvHsnfC 15 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine [Video]

Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine

After RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in the state in the very first cabinet meet, now BJP has launched a counter. The BJP in its manifesto has promised to provide 19 lakh..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 19:51Published
BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details [Video]

BJP Bihar manifesto: Free Covid vaccine; focus on jobs & l Key details

The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published
Memories of 22 Oct 1947: 'Black day for Kashmiriyat', Prahlad Singh Patel recalls Pakistan misadventure [Video]

Memories of 22 Oct 1947: 'Black day for Kashmiriyat', Prahlad Singh Patel recalls Pakistan misadventure

Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Ministry, Prahlad Singh Patel recalled Pakistan misadventure of 22nd October 1947. While speaking at two-day symposium' on 'Memories of 22 October 1947' in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published