October 22: India marks black day against Pakistan's first proxy war | Oneindia News

The Narendra Modi govt observed October 22nd as 'Black Day' in memory of Pakistan unleashing its very first proxy war on Indian territory.

Two months after India’s independence, on 22nd October 1947, Pakistan invaded Kashmir, and local militias aided by the Pakistan Army unleashed violence in J&K with the aim of seizing the land, a goal it pursues to this day and which has seen decades of bloodshed and tragedy in the valley.

