Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: TRV, KO

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dow Movers: TRV, KO

Dow Movers: TRV, KO

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.

Year to date, Coca-Cola has lost about 8.0% of its value.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.

Year to date, Coca-Cola has lost about 8.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 1.2%.

Travelers Companies is lower by about 9.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.8%, and Dow, trading up 1.0% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

stocktreats

StockTreats Canadian Market Movers (price >= 1) $NOA +13.550% $AUG +9.860% $CNC +9.350% (MINING) $GRA +8.050% $DOC +6.250% (ACQ… https://t.co/XAo5WzsYcC 41 seconds ago

Neo_skhandisa

FarmGirl👩‍🌾 @niscfarms @SwaTsakani A generation of movers and shakers Sis!💚😂 When people zol😂🌱 55 seconds ago

SeetaLabs

SeetaLabs RT @HunterMomentum: Biggest movers from opening price stocks up: 250 stocks tracked: 527 previous close: $25384.37 present: $25439.49 Ind… 1 minute ago

HunterMomentum

MomentumHunter Biggest movers from opening price stocks up: 250 stocks tracked: 527 previous close: $25384.37 present: $25439.49… https://t.co/GUFbKljmBx 2 minutes ago

gurusydneerg

Sydnee R. Gatewood RT @gurufocus: Market Movers in the S&P 500: Twitter Inc. (8.39%) $TWTR Chubb Ltd. (7.47%) $CB Avery Dennison Corp. (6.11%) $AVY Travelers… 2 minutes ago

CallMe__Joseph

Joseph Arzuaga we tighter than #brothers With different fathers but same #mothers, this life don't #love us So 'til death do us, I… https://t.co/yt8rBHBAK9 2 minutes ago

ajthelawyer

Aaron Johnson @texasvagabonds Apparently most or all were parked on the grass. Our HOA has always had a strict no street parking… https://t.co/V4w0fCPLBV 3 minutes ago

awlsabermetrics

AWLSabermetrics RT @DynastySons: Looking back at rookie ADP for Super Flex dynasty leagues, who are the biggest movers through 6 weeks? 📈 or 📉 James Robin… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: BA, TRV [Video]

Dow Movers: BA, TRV

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: IBM, TRV [Video]

Dow Movers: IBM, TRV

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Dow Movers: CSCO, NKE [Video]

Dow Movers: CSCO, NKE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Nike registers a 27.6% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published