Dow Movers: TRV, KO

Year to date, Coca-Cola has lost about 8.0% of its value.

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 1.2%.

Travelers Companies is lower by about 9.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.8%, and Dow, trading up 1.0% on the day.