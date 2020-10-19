Dow Movers: TRV, KO

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02Published
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:03Published