Dow Movers: V, TRV
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%.
Year to date, Travelers Companies has lost about 12.7% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 4.6%.
Visa is lower by about 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.
Om, trading down 3.6%, and MMM, trading up 0.2% on the day.