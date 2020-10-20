Dow Movers: V, TRV

Global  
 

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%.

Year to date, Travelers Companies has lost about 12.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 4.6%.

Visa is lower by about 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.

Om, trading down 3.6%, and MMM, trading up 0.2% on the day.




