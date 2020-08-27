India calls Pakistan 'safe havens for terror entities' ahead of FATF test

As global anti-terror watchdog FATF reviews Pakistan's performance in curbing terror-financing, India on Thursday said the neighbouring country continues to provide safe havens to terror entities as well as UN-designated terrorists.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan has addressed only 21 out of 27 "action items" prescribed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to contain terror financing.

The FATF began its three-day virtual plenary meeting on Wednesday in which it is reviewing Pakistan's performance in implementation of the action plan recommended by it to choke channels of funding to the terror groups operating from the country.

"As is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities and individuals and has also not yet taken any action against several terrorist entities and individuals including those proscribed by the UNSC such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, Zakir-ur-Rahman Lakhvi etc," Srivastava added.

