India calls Pakistan 'safe havens for terror entities' ahead of FATF test
As global anti-terror watchdog FATF reviews Pakistan's performance in curbing terror-financing, India on Thursday said the neighbouring country continues to provide safe havens to terror entities as well as UN-designated terrorists.
The FATF began its three-day virtual plenary meeting on Wednesday in which it is reviewing Pakistan's performance in implementation of the action plan recommended by it to choke channels of funding to the terror groups operating from the country.
"As is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities and individuals and has also not yet taken any action against several terrorist entities and individuals including those proscribed by the UNSC such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, Zakir-ur-Rahman Lakhvi etc," Srivastava added.
The Imran Khan government has been trying hard to get off the FATF ‘grey list’. Pakistan had tried to impress the meeting of the Asia pacific Joint Group last month by boasting of the arrest and conviction of a select group of terrorist leaders. However, a careful examination of Pakistan’s claims show that it is only depending on its old trick of hoodwinking the world with a sham crackdown on terror groups. Hindustan Times’ executive editor Shishir Gupta decodes the Imran Khan government’s false claims and explains why it is time for the FATF to blacklist Pakistan. Watch In Focus with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad for all the details.
Protests were held by PoJK refugees in Jammu as India observed black day to mark Pakistan’s invasion of Jammu and Kashmir In 1947. The protesters slammed the Pakistan government and said that their land is being used by Pakistan & China for the CPEC. They also called on the international community to condemn Pakistan’s actions and sought action against Islamabad for the killing of 70,000 Hindus and Sikhs. Meanwhile, a symposium, ‘Memories Of 22 October 1947’ was also organised where J&K LG Manoh Sinha said that even after 73 years, the wounds are still fresh. Watch the full video for all the debates.
Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Ministry, Prahlad Singh Patel recalled Pakistan misadventure of 22nd October 1947. While speaking at two-day symposium' on 'Memories of 22 October 1947' in Srinagar, Patel said, "The attack by Pakistan-backed tribal invaders in Kashmir on 22 October 1947 is a black day for Kashmiriyat'. The event was organised by National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology in collaboration with government of JandK. Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the event.
India on Thursday asserted that the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are, and would" remain an integral part of the country, insisting that China has no locus standi to comment on its internal matters. The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava came in response to China's contention that it does not recognise the union territory of Ladakh as well as the state of Arunachal Pradesh. "Our position on this has always been clear and consistent. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and would remain an integral part of India. China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters," Srivastava said at a media briefing. "We hope that countries will not comment on India’s internal matters, as much as they expect the same of others," he added. On the border standoff in eastern Ladakh and the outcome of the bilateral military talks, Srivastava referred to a joint press statement issued by the two armies after their dialogue on October 12, calling the meeting "positive and constructive
Ministry of External Affairs MoS V Muraleedharan lambasted on Rahul Gandhi for meeting journalist's Siddique Kappan family, who was arrested at the toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh, on his way to Hathras. He said that Congress leader is following the footstep of his party, which according to him "divides the country on the basis of demand raised by Muhammad Ali Jinnah". "Rahul Gandhi is following the same footsteps, by aligning with those forces, who are out to break the country into pieces. Out to create division in the society."He also said that the "assurance given by Gandhi to family of the PFI journalist is highly objectionable and deplorable."
The United States appears to be getting on China's very last nerve. That is, if the remarks made by China's Ambassador to the United Nations on Thursday truly reflects Beijing's sentiments. According to CNN, at a tense meeting of the UN Security Council, Zhang Jun said Thursday that the US has 'created enough troubles for the world already.' Zhang Jun's comments was a retort to US Representative to the UN Kelly Craft, who accused China of hiding the virus's origin and minimizing its danger.
The European Foundation for South Asian Studies, a think-tank based in Amsterdam has exposed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists in its territory during the ongoing 45th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Genava. In her intervention, Veronica Ekelund, Research Analyst at EFSAS said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have time and again confessed at international platforms that their country shelters terrorists. "Respect for human rights is universal and paramount and applies to all countries, including Pakistan. And, Terrorism inherently undermines the promotion and protection of human rights. Talking to CNN in February 2019, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted that UN designated Terrorist and Chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Masood Azhar, resides in Pakistan. To BBC in March 2019, Mr. Qureshi also confessed that his Government and Jaish-e-Mohammed maintained official contact", Veronica told UN. She added, "In July 2019, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan told the US Institute of Peace in Washington that his country hosts 40,000 terrorists. In June 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to Al-Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden as a "Martyr" in the country's Parliament. Last month, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the presence of UN Designated Terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim on its territory". Veronica said that Pakistani officials have time and again confessed; the country continues to be a safe haven for terrorists and terrorist organizations. "The UN Security Council's consolidated list of terrorist individuals and entities includes 146 entries from Pakistan. With all due respect, I am compelled to ask. Why is Pakistan still a member of this august Council?", she said in her intervention.
The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, stated that the accused in Kerala gold smuggling case have connections with Dawood Ibrahim's D-company and Kerala Chief Minister's office. "NIA has said that the accused in Kerala gold smuggling case have connections with Dawood Ibrahim's D-company. This is a serious issue. I'm sure NIA and Home Ministry will take appropriate action to ensure that UAPA charges against accused stand substantiated," said V Muraleedharan while talking to ANI. 'Kerala CM's Office has been linked with the people involved in this case. So naturally, they received patronage from powerful people within the government. This is why the Kerala BJP has demanded the resignation of chief minister of Kerala," Muraleedharan added.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted in the special court, Kochi that agency suspects that the accused have links to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company. NIA submitted this in its response to the bail petitions of the seven accused in the case. Speaking to ANI about the Kerala gold smuggling case, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly and former president of Kerala PCC, Ramesh Chennithala said, "It is very shocking that the main culprit in gold smuggling case has connections with Dawood Ibrahim. It is one of the biggest crimes that happened in Kerala." "Unfortunately, state government was supporting the culprits. NIA will unearth details of this crime," he added.
Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 said that India shared enough evidence with Pakistan on Pulwama terror attack but the country continues to evade responsibility. "Pulwama attack chargesheet was filed after probe of a year and half. It has been filed to address the act of terrorism and to bring perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice. Our aim is not to simply issue statements or notifications, Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for Pulwama attack, the organisation and its leaders are in Pakistan. It's regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused, continues to find shelter in Pak. We've shared enough evidence with Pak but it continues to evade responsibility," said Srivastava during press conference.