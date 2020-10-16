Cameron Peak Fire And East Troublesome Fires Could Merge Together

'It just exploded': Colorado's Cameron Peak, CalWood fires drive thousands from their homes The CalWood fire began burning Saturday about 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire that has...

USATODAY.com - Published 4 days ago





Cameron Peak Fire: Colorado is fighting its largest wildfire in history The previous record-holding fire was contained just seven weeks ago, and new fires continue to erupt.

Upworthy - Published 3 days ago



