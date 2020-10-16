Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cameron Peak Fire And East Troublesome Fires Could Merge Together

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Cameron Peak Fire And East Troublesome Fires Could Merge Together
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera Shows How Close Colorado's Major Fires Really Are!

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'It just exploded': Colorado's Cameron Peak, CalWood fires drive thousands from their homes

The CalWood fire began burning Saturday about 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire that has...
USATODAY.com - Published

Cameron Peak Fire: Colorado is fighting its largest wildfire in history

The previous record-holding fire was contained just seven weeks ago, and new fires continue to erupt.
Upworthy - Published

Colorado wildfires update: Latest on the East Troublesome, Cameron Peak and CalWood fires

A cold front in northern Colorado, with cloudy skies, cooler weather and the chance for...
Denver Post - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden, Addresses Fires Burning In Colorado [Video]

Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden, Addresses Fires Burning In Colorado

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke about the numerous wildfires burning in Colorado. He and Dr. Jill Biden referenced the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County and the..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:26Published
Fast-moving Colorado Fire Forces Thousands of Evacuations, Closing of National Forest [Video]

Fast-moving Colorado Fire Forces Thousands of Evacuations, Closing of National Forest

The Roosevelt National Forest is partially closed.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:57Published
'Wait And See': Cameron Peak Fire Evacuee Can't Get Home After Helping Fight Fires In California [Video]

'Wait And See': Cameron Peak Fire Evacuee Can't Get Home After Helping Fight Fires In California

The Cameron Peak Fire has burned 167,153 acres since it ignited on Aug. 13.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:53Published