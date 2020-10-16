|
Cameron Peak Fire And East Troublesome Fires Could Merge Together
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera Shows How Close Colorado's Major Fires Really Are!
The CalWood fire began burning Saturday about 50 miles southeast of the Cameron Peak Fire that has...
USATODAY.com - Published
The previous record-holding fire was contained just seven weeks ago, and new fires continue to erupt.
Upworthy - Published
A cold front in northern Colorado, with cloudy skies, cooler weather and the chance for...
Denver Post - Published
