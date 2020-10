Martin Bashir is 'seriously unwell' amid COVID-19 battle

This Is Our Moment - Biden/Harris 2020 This is heartbreaking news. BBC announces famed journalist Martin Bashir is ‘seriously unwell’ with COVID-19 https://t.co/lI6POkZzMh 5 minutes ago

Elaine Davis RT @ldog562: BBC announces famed journalist Martin Bashir is ‘seriously unwell’ with COVID-19 https://t.co/tkCMc4crkh via @Inoreader 18 minutes ago

Naftee Most Tenants Get No Information About Flooding. It Can Cost Them Dearly, Veteran UK journalist Martin Bashir is "se… https://t.co/nuWp4fhIZb 20 minutes ago

Dorothy Urada BBC announces famed journalist Martin Bashir is ‘seriously unwell’ with COVID-19 - https://t.co/EkCp4QyYsx 21 minutes ago

GStuedler🇺🇸🇧🇧💙💯 BBC announces famed journalist Martin Bashir is ‘seriously unwell’ with COVID-19 - https://t.co/1dToC6FEB0 22 minutes ago

Ron Atherton RT @guardiannews: BBC's Martin Bashir 'seriously unwell' with Covid-related complications https://t.co/qXGRdISdV6 23 minutes ago

Me RT @BBCNews: Martin Bashir: BBC journalist 'seriously unwell' from Covid https://t.co/nPS6L9wk2l 24 minutes ago