Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of voter fraud

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of voter fraud

Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of voter fraud

[NFA] Encouraged by President Trump and spurred by fears over voter fraud, about 80 volunteers gathered at a banquet hall for a training session on poll watching in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

Colette Luke has the latest.

In the run-up to the November 3rd election, President Donald Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the election’s integrity without evidence, calling it 'rigged', and he's urged his supporters to watch for fraud.

His campaign website calls on supporters to join an ‘Army for Trump,’ monitoring polling sites on election day.

Spurred by Trump’s message, about 80 volunteers many donning Trump hats came out on a recent cold and rainy Monday night in Keego Harbor, Michigan, just outside Detroit, for a training session put on by the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

63-year-old Rosanne Ponkowski was one of the first to arrive.

“With all the absentee ballots that are going on, I think it's really important that we not only vote, but we guard the vote and that we make sure that the ballots are only being counted once and that they're done properly." Many, including Gerry Clicksby, echo the president’s unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud.

"We have to watch for fraud.

It exists, it exists.

This is not a perfect world.

This is not going to be a perfect election.

And I think that the odds this election for fraud is far greater than anything we've seen thus far." Republicans are mobilizing thousands of volunteers to watch early voting sites and ballot drop boxes in not only Michigan but across other key battleground states.

But voting-rights activists and Democratic groups are worried that partisan-poll watchers particularly if they show up in force, could intimidate voters.

Authorities in Michigan and Wisconsin this week warned some poll watchers could show up armed, raising the potential for violence.

Michigan banned the open carry of weapons within 100 feet of voting centers.

Troy Rienstra is a voting rights advocate who works with formerly incarcerated people and says he fears intimidation will become an issue.

“We understand that there are members of a certain political persuasions who do want to silence the vote of marginalized people, people of color, people who are living in poverty and to discourage them because as if, they do not have equal right, that another person has to cast their ballot and for some people, that may be a concern to them.

So, intimidation does become a factor." These volunteers poll watchers told Reuters they weren’t trying to intimidate anyone, but to simply ensure a fair election and scrutinize ballots for any irregularities.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

He Already Saw the Election as Good vs. Evil. Then His Tractor Burned.

 In Nebraska, President Trump’s supporters hope he wins a second term, and that they get four more years of feeling like the country’s leader understands and..
NYTimes.com

Dishonesty Has Defined the Trump Presidency. The Consequences Could Be Lasting.

 Whether President Trump wins or loses on Nov. 3, the very concept of public trust in an established set of facts necessary for the operation of a democratic..
NYTimes.com

Election at Hand, Biden Leads Trump in Four Key States, Poll Shows

 Joseph R. Biden Jr. leads President Trump in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and, by a wide margin, in Wisconsin, according to a Times/Siena College poll.
NYTimes.com

US election: Joe Biden has options, Donald Trump walks narrow path

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Biden's is..
New Zealand Herald

Shocking footage shows Trump supporters 'ambush' Biden bus

 The FBI is investigating after a "caravan" of vehicles flying Trump flags surrounded a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas, leading to a pick-up truck allegedly..
New Zealand Herald

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push [Video]

COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push

[NFA] Voters say the coronavirus outbreak is their top concern as President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden make a final push for support with a record number of Americans already voting early. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:39Published

Barack Obama Drains a 3-Point Shot Before Michigan Rally for Joe Biden

 Barack Obama was on fire this weekend stumping for his former VP in Michigan -- and that's no coincidence seeing how he was in the GROOVE after sinking a trey..
TMZ.com

Obama urges voters to turn out to support Biden

 Joe Biden received a little extra help Saturday from former US President Barack Obama and R&B icon Stevie Wonder when he tried to get Michigan voters to sign,..
USATODAY.com

US Election 2020: Biden and Trump in last weekend dash round swing states

 Joe Biden is in Michigan while Donald Trump arrives in Pennsylvania, both key to the White House race.
BBC News

Obama campaigns with Biden for first time this election cycle

 Former President Obama campaigned with Joe Biden for the first time in this election cycle. CBS News campaign Reporter Bo Erickson joined CBSN with more on their..
CBS News

Keego Harbor, Michigan Keego Harbor, Michigan City in Michigan, United States


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Billionaire casino boss Sheldon Adelson splashes the cash in bid to help Trump

 The casino billionaire and ardent Israel backer Sheldon Adelson is expected to have written about$250m in checks to back Donald Trump, Republican Senate and..
WorldNews

Trump predicts 'big red wave' election night

 President Donald Trump headed out out on campaign trail on Saturday, three days before the Election Day and predicts a "big red wave' of Republican voters will..
USATODAY.com

The Race for Miami’s Perennial Tossup Seat Starts Leaning Democratic

 Florida’s 26th Congressional District seemed like the rare pickup opportunity for Republicans. But the campaign has been complicated by the coronavirus and the..
NYTimes.com
Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden [Video]

Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden

A former Republican voter Robert Clark of Connecticut and a vocal minority within the Republican Party are organizing against President Trump through ad campaigns, fundraising and phone banking efforts in hopes that their break from the GOP will save the republic from the current president. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Detroit Detroit Largest city in Michigan, United States

Presidential campaigns gear up for post-election legal battles

 A U.S. district court judge has ordered the United States Postal Service to speed up the delivery of ballots in Detroit. It's just one of the many..
CBS News

Election emerges as referendum on race relations in America

 Every day feels like a raw wound for Omari Barksdale. His sister, Laneeka Barksdale, died of COVID-19 in late March in Detroit — and since then, so have more..
WorldNews

Toyota adds 1.5M US vehicles to recalls for engine stalling

 DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to recalls from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall. The..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Trump Renews Fears of Voter Intimidation as G.O.P. Poll Watchers Mobilize

Republicans are putting together what they call an army of Trump supporters to monitor election...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

kathy2trips

kathy2trips - 💋 #VoteRedToSaveAmerica2020 UNDERCOVER INJUSTICE - MI State Employees Train Poll Workers to Lie to Voters, Destroy Ballots & Stop Challengers,… https://t.co/rWySS7wzWU 6 days ago

815wrldtrvlr

815wrldtrvlr Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of voter fraud https://t.co/IAWYL5o0Ge 1 week ago

kinshasaweb

🇨🇩✌🏾« Papa avait dit le peuple d’abord »✌🏾🇨🇩 Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of voter fraud https://t.co/SkYymlUUTt 1 week ago

chrisrabalais

Chris Rabalais (ASM Co-Founder/Sports Vote) Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of voter fraud https://t.co/wkpf0BGA5H https://t.co/LM8gc5P97Q… https://t.co/MnUrEMmBR9 1 week ago

IndivCincy

Ian Nash Desroche IV Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of “voter fraud” https://t.co/u2lC1ZQSaw 1 week ago

cybercrewsnet

Ben J DeLuca III Republicans train as poll watchers amid fears of voter fraud https://t.co/wxMKEGEe5j via @YouTube 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

In-depth: Measuring voter fraud [Video]

In-depth: Measuring voter fraud

The topic of voter fraud has been in the spotlight more than usual this election cycle, with President Donald Trump encouraging supporters to volunteer as poll watchers and tweeting about..

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:00Published
Texas Moves To Close Multiple Vote Drop-Off Locations [Video]

Texas Moves To Close Multiple Vote Drop-Off Locations

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered multiple drop-off locations for mail-in ballots across closed. CNN reports that the move has caused fears that President Donald Trump and Republicans want to suppress the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published
Trump Spreads Voter Fraud Fears [Video]

Trump Spreads Voter Fraud Fears

President Donald Trump used the debate stage to spread falsehoods about voter fraud and mail-in voting.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:37Published