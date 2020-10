Boston Children's doctor on Remdesivir approval for COVID-19 treatment Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:59s - Published 40 seconds ago Boston Children's doctor on Remdesivir approval for COVID-19 treatment Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease physician at Boston Children's Hospital, speaks about the newly approved treatment by the CDC. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Canisius research finds treatment helps children living with autism



For nearly 20 years, scientists Dr. Marcus Thomeer and Dr. Chris Lopata have researched children living with autism. After several clinical trials, they say they've found something effective to help.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:05 Published 1 day ago