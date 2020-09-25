Bakery's candidate cookies have accurately predicted the last 3 elections

It's a heated election season and political conversations can get a little tricky.

But in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a bakery is adding a little levity by making the race more fun and delicious.

Political cookies flying off the shelves at Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro.

They feature the name and party colors of each candidate.

The bakery tallies the sales like votes in an unofficial, tasty little poll that's now sweeping the nation.

But this is an election year and that means everyone's picking their cookie on party lines.

For the past three elections, the sugary sales have accurately predicted the presidential winner.

Each cookie counts for one vote.

Right now, the red cookies are in the lead.

The in...