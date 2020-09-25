Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bakery's candidate cookies have accurately predicted the last 3 elections

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Bakery's candidate cookies have accurately predicted the last 3 elections

Bakery's candidate cookies have accurately predicted the last 3 elections

It's a heated election season and political conversations can get a little tricky.

But in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a bakery is adding a little levity by making the race more fun and delicious.

Political cookies flying off the shelves at Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro.

They feature the name and party colors of each candidate.

The bakery tallies the sales like votes in an unofficial, tasty little poll that's now sweeping the nation.

But this is an election year and that means everyone's picking their cookie on party lines.

For the past three elections, the sugary sales have accurately predicted the presidential winner.

Each cookie counts for one vote.

Right now, the red cookies are in the lead.

The in...

Watch full episodes of Bite Size online at ABC.

Stream Bakery's candidate cookies have accurately predicted the last 3 elections instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

meanymom54

Deplorable Meany "Make America Autarkic Again" PA bakery makes candidate-specific cookies whose sales have predicted the presidential winner in the past 3 electio… https://t.co/IlVqMkIx88 2 days ago

mktldr

PR: Facts over Fiction, preserving US greatness Bakery's candidate cookies have accurately predicted the last 3 #elections https://t.co/Je91a7c8h0 via @6abc 2 days ago

mtmccarrie

❤️🇺🇸mtmccarrie✝️❤️ Lochel's Bakery's candidate cookies have accurately predicted the last 3 elections; Trump treat sales in the lead |… https://t.co/9KIOM8GFoW 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

St. Lucie County early voting crowds similar to 2008, elections supervisor says [Video]

St. Lucie County early voting crowds similar to 2008, elections supervisor says

St. Lucie County has picked the last three presidential winners and went from blue to red in 2016. Early voting was busy Monday across the county's five early voting sites.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:13Published
Judge To USPS: Reassemble Sorting Machines Now. USPS: Umm... [Video]

Judge To USPS: Reassemble Sorting Machines Now. USPS: Umm...

Last week, a federal judge issued an injunction requiring the US Postal Service to reverse changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The judge called the changes an 'an intentional effort' by..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published