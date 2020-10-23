Coke Is Getting Rid of 200 Brands

Coca-Cola is retiring 200 brands in its portfolio.

The beverage giant had already announced that it will discontinue half of its beloved if outdated, drinks.

According to CNN, Tab, Zico, and Odwalla are among the brands getting the ax.

The company said that by cutting back on brands, it will allow Coca-Cola to focus on its most profitable offerings.

Those include products like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar as well as newer brands like Topo Chico hard seltzer and AHA.

Specific brand names getting the boot have not been released, but execs confirmed many of the cuts will come from its water drinks.