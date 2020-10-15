Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drug Czar 10.22.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Drug Czar 10.22.20
The nation's top drug agent was in Kentucky today.

Kentucky today.... talking to local drug agents in central kentucky.

L3: abc 36 news white hearing from the agents on the street white house drug czar james carroll joined congressman andy barr meeting with agents in the high intensity drug trafficking area task forces that cover madison, montgomery, powell and clark counties.

The local officers offered insight as to the biggest issues and problems they face and their needs.

Carroll talked about national initiatives her hopes will help.

They also talked about the need for increased addiction recovery




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Strongsville boy recognized by White House drug czar for police K9 bulletproof vest program [Video]

Strongsville boy recognized by White House drug czar for police K9 bulletproof vest program

It started out as a simple mission: raise enough money to buy a bulletproof vest for a police K9. Now, that mission has blossomed into a nationwide program, all led by an 11-year-old boy from..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:09Published