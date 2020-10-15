Drug Czar 10.22.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 weeks ago

The nation's top drug agent was in Kentucky today.

Kentucky today.... talking to local drug agents in central kentucky.

L3: abc 36 news white hearing from the agents on the street white house drug czar james carroll joined congressman andy barr meeting with agents in the high intensity drug trafficking area task forces that cover madison, montgomery, powell and clark counties.

The local officers offered insight as to the biggest issues and problems they face and their needs.

Carroll talked about national initiatives her hopes will help.

They also talked about the need for increased addiction recovery