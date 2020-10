Moorpark, Simi Valley Residents Experiencing Long Delays In Amazon Prime Deliveries Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:53s - Published 1 minute ago Moorpark, Simi Valley Residents Experiencing Long Delays In Amazon Prime Deliveries Residents in two Ventura County cities say their Amazon Prime service has suddenly become sluggishly slow without explanation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this