Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local Doctor Says FDA Approving Remdesivir To Fight COVID-19 'Another Medication In Our Toolbox'

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Local Doctor Says FDA Approving Remdesivir To Fight COVID-19 'Another Medication In Our Toolbox'
Greg Argos reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this