The X Change Rate: Shannon Purser & Baga Chipz

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 55:35s - Published
The X Change Rate: Shannon Purser & Baga Chipz

The X Change Rate: Shannon Purser & Baga Chipz

In "The X Change Rate," award-winning drag queen, entertainer and TV personality Monét X Change brings her signature wit, heart and style to BUILD Series.

Actor Shannon Purser ("Stranger Things," "Sierra Burgess is a Loser") joined Monét to talk about the LGBTQ+ docuseries from HBO Max, "Equal." U.K. drag queen Baga Chipz also stopped by to chat.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

