TAYLOR ANCHOR 10PM

- a justice court judge was - murdered inside her home this - morning in moss point.- police were called to a - disturbance at 11:30am which- then lead to an officer involve- shooting.

- jackson county coroner bruce- lynd, jr. says 65 year old- shelia- jackson osgood, a justice court- - - - judge of district two, was foun- dead inside her home this - morning.- police chief brandon ashley say- officers responded to - davis street and heard gunshots- officers were charged by an - individual with a large knife,- who - refused to drop his weapon, - which caused officers to- discharge their weapons, killin- the suspect.- lynd, jr. identified him as - osgood's son, 45 year old - gregory jackson.- the jackson county sheriff's- department is investigating the- homicide of osgood.

- the mississippi bureau of - investigations is investigating- the - officer involved shooting of- jackson, jr.- the officers involved have been- placed on administrative- leave.- - one inmate has died at central- mississippi correctional- facility and another from that- prison died in a jackson- hospital.

- the state department of - corrections says 61-year-old- frank mackabee was pronounced - dead tuesday at merit health- central, where he had been sinc- sept.

29th.

- and 55-year-old darrell - weathersby was found- unresponsive tuesday at the - prison.

Autopsies will be done.- - - - mackabee was serving a life - sentence for a 1991 murder- conviction in covington county,- and he also had other - previous convictions.

- weathersby was convicted of - felony dui in carroll county.

- he received a five-year sentenc- in april.

- at least 87 inmates have died i- mississippi prisons since - late december.- - now, here's meteorologist ryan- mahan, with a quick look at - your weather.

Parts are not widespread or dense, but there will be some visibility issues a very one-mile degrees are the rest of the forecast ..- council held a public hearing - on the proposed community - development block grant - amendment.

News 25's grace- boyles has more on the meeting- from- city hall.- - the city of gulfport- recently released its proposed- community - development block grnts budget,- where the city hopes to - reallocate unused c-d-b-g - funding and 20-20 c-d-b-g - allocation-- for a total of 1.6- million dollars-- to a new- project - in the neighborhood in ward 1 - known as the "quarters."- bar and lounge owner jevon- vontoure looks forward to the - city's proposed urban renewal - streetscape improvements- and how the funds could help hi- community and business.

- jevon vontoure, owner of- elaine's lounge: "- long time soria city resident - dorothy mcclendon, on - the otherhand, wishes the c-d-- b-g funding would go- towards improvements in ward 3,- including fixing up local - community centers and - playgrounds.- dorothy mcclendon, soria city - resident: " - grace boyles, news 25: "- kenneth casey, ward 1 - councilman: " - ella holmes-hines, ward 3 - councilwoman: " - along with streetscape- improvements to the quartersm,- the proposed project includes - rebuilding the gulfport job - corp school, with contruction - slated to begin - in early 20-21- in gulfport, grace boyles, news- 25.

- - - - - the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 801 new coronavirus cases and 2- new deaths, including - two in jackson county and one i- pearl river county.

- the statewide total stands at - 112 thousand - 123 confirmed- cases - and 3 thousand- 223 deaths.

- - - - hancock county now has 787 case- and 27 deaths.- harrison county is now at 4,902- total cases and now 83 deaths.- jackson county has 4,393 cases,- and now 83 deaths.- - - - stone county has 455 cases and- 14 deaths.- george county has 957 total - cases and 18 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 1,105 total cases and now 59- deaths.

- - patients at encompass health- rehabiliation - hospital at memorial can rest - a little easier knowing - they're in good hands... and no- even better beds!

- the facility added 10 new beds- this week, now making them- a 43 bed hospital.- as the only in-patient rehab- facility in the gulfport area,- this year they've been- especially busy, with many- patients held on- a waiting list.

- now with their additional beds,- they're better equipt to help - care for anyone recovering from- an illness or injury, including- coronavirus.- - "patients did not stop having - strokes, they - didn't stop having hip- fractures, and the other things- we were already taking care of.- but then you added in the covid- recovery patients because they- were often times- being in an icu for sometimes - 2-3 weeks and really needed the- in-patient rehab- afterwards to get them back on- their feet so that they could g- back home.

We've- had some really great recoverie- of a few patients that had covi- that were able to go- home completely independent.

"- - - - patients at their facility are- typically ready to go home- within 10 to 14 days.

- the new beds will officially- open for use on friday.

- - governor tate reeves was in - gulfport this afternoon to- announce his pick to lead the - department of marine- resources.- news 25's grant chighizola has- more on the governor's- appointment and what it means -