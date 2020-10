Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:36s - Published 2 minutes ago

Lucie County residents can receive a free COVID-19 test this weekend whether they have symptoms or not.

St. Lucie County offering free COVID-19 testing this weekend, even without symptoms

THOSE IN NEED OF ACCESS.

THATTESTING COULD PROVE KEY..

INREDUCING COMMUNITY SPREAD OFTHE VIRUS.

DEREK LOWE HAS MOREON THAT TESTING..

THE ST LUCIE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THAT UP TO 40% OF PEOPLE THAT TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID 19 DON'T SHOW SYMPTOMS... THEY'RE HELPING THAT FREE TESTING THIS WEEKEND WILL HELP LOWER THE SPREAD.

CLINT SPERBER, HEALTH DEPT ADMIN. WE'RE HOPEFUL THAT PEOPLE WILL STILL CONTINUE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE TESTING...

IN ST. LUCIE COUNTY, RESIDENTS CAN GET A FREE COVID 19 TEST THIS WEEKEND WHETHER THEY HAVE SYMPTOMS OR NOT.

TYLER SMITH, SLC RESIDENT IT COULD HELP A LOT WITH THE ASYMPTOMATIC CARRIERS... THE COUNTY ANNOUNCED THAT A MOBILE TESTING LAB SET UP INSIDE THIS BUS WILL BE OPEN THROUGH MONDAY.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS CHOSE SITES WHERE RESIDENTS MAY NOT HAVE ACCESS TO TRANSPORTATION AND CAN INSTEAD WALK TO GET TESTED. RYAN HOLMES, SISTER HAD COVID 19 SOME PEOPLE MAY EVEN BE AFRAID TO GO TO THE HOSPITAL FROM WHAT THEY'VE HEARD VERSUS A PRIVATE BUS.

ON THURSDAY, FREE DRIVE UP TESTING WAS ALSO AVAILABLE AT THE ST LUCIE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS.

HEALTH DEPARMENT ADMINISTRATOR CLINT SPERBER SAYS ACCESS TO FREE TESTING IS CRITICAL.

CLINT SPERBER WE ARE STILL HAVING ANYWHERE FROM 25-35 NEW CASES PER DAY IN THIS COUNTY, SO IT'S STILL ACTIVE.

THE MOBILE BUS WILL BE ABLE TO ADMINISTER AT LEAST 500 TESTS PER DAY.

TYLER SMITH IT WILL BRING A LOT OF PEACE OF MIND TO PEOPLE WHO MAY HAVE JUST NOT GOTTEN TESTED AND IF THEY GET ONE TEST THEN IT MIGHT CALM THEM DOWN JUST ENOUGH.

TO SEE WHERE THE BUS WILL BE AT ON EACH DAY THROUGH MONDAY, JUST HEAD TO WPTV.COM. REPORTING IN ST.

LUCIE COUNTY,IM DEREK LOWE.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.