President Trump and White House related coronavirus concerns

Also, the latest related to White House staff and legislators who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Here is the latest on President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment.

Has a you are looking live outside walter reed medical center - people have gathered to show support for the presdent as he contiunes to be treated for covid-19 - and tonight his messege just moments ago.

For the first time since president trump's covid-19 diagnosis, the white house doctor holding a briefing but the questions are growing.... and just moments ago the presdent speaking on twitter from that hospital saying that he is feeling much better now.

"i want to begin by thanking all of the incredible medical professionals, the doctors, the nurses, everybody at walter reed medical center, i think it's the finest in the world, for the incredible job they've been doing.

I came here, wasn't feeling so well, i feel much better now.

Natural sound supporters locally taking to the streets in chico - hundreds of people came out to the chico mall and drove though downtown to show their support for the president.

The circle of current and former aides to the president testing positive for covid 19 is rapidly expanding.

Reporter emily schmidt has a closer look.

More questions than answers.

President trump's doctor addressing his condition in the first briefing since his covid-19 diagnosis.

Dr. sean conley/ president trump's physician: "the first week of covid and a particular day seven to 10 of the most critical and determining the likely course of this illness.

At this time, the team and i are extremely happy with the progress the president has made."

Trump's doctor says the president is fever-free and not having difficulty breathing.

But didn't say when he contracted the virus, later clarifiying that he was diagnosed thursday evening this is raising questions about the timeline of the illness... dr. sanjay gupta cnn chief medical correspondent "if you look at the calendar, if he started to develop symptoms friday or thursday night or whenever it may have been.

Go back 2 or three days and those would have been the most critical days... that's during the debate that's during all that travel."

Doctor conley did confirm president trump was treated with the therapeutic remdesivir.

And received a dose of regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail.

Dr. sean conley/ president trump's physician: "remdesivir works a little bit different than the antibodies.

We're maximizing all aspects of his care.

Attacking this virus."

Meanwhile-- more cases in the president's inner circle are emerging.

Including former new jersey governor chris christie who helped trump prepare for tuesday's debate.

And senator ron johnson is now the third republican senator to test positive for covid-19.

The two other senators whoattended trump's supreme court nomination announcement last saturday.

Former white house counselor kellyanne conway... and the president's campaign manager also tested positive.

Trump senior adviser hope hicks was the first to announce a positive test on thursday.

Tonight new cases here at home - 13 new cases in tehama county.

7 new cases in trinity.

Siskiyou saw another case today - shasta and butte not updating today - we did see two new deaths yesterday in shasta county.

Find more numbers like county deaths and recoveries on our website... action news now