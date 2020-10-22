Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden up in the polls? Weren't they wrong in 2016?

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Biden up in the polls? Weren't they wrong in 2016?

Biden up in the polls? Weren't they wrong in 2016?

[NFA] Opinion poll experts say there are good reasons to trust this year's polls more than those of 2016.

Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn presents a few of them.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden rallied supporters on Thursday in the closely contested state of Florida, putting on full display their contrasting approaches to the final days of the campaign.

Trump staged an outdoor rally in Tampa – the crowd tightly packed like at other recent rallies, with many not wearing masks despite public health recommendations.

Biden, in contrast, held a drive-in rally north of Miami with attendees in cars, followed by a planned drive-in event in Tampa.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is a major prize in next Tuesday’s election and is considered a must-win-again state for Trump.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week showed Trump had pulled into a virtual tie with Biden in Florida, just a week after the former vice president held a narrow lead there.

In national polls and some other battleground states Biden has a bigger advantage.

But some Democrats worry about the accuracy of polls – noting how in 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton consistently led Trump in state and national polls before he won the White House.

But Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn says that in 2016 some 20% of voters remained undecided until the final weeks of the campaign.

“2020 is much different.

The number of undecided voters in 2020 is less than half than it was four years ago.

I think 90 percent of Trump supporters and 90 percent of Biden supporters made up their minds weeks and weeks ago.” Also, many pollsters, including Reuters/Ipsos, tweaked their methods this time around to better account for a demographic group that largely favors Trump: whites without a college degree.

More than 80 million Americans have already cast ballots in the election, according to a tally on Thursday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election results: Worst possible outcome could very soon begin to look like civil war

 OPINION: By Janet Daley In the end, we will have the worst possible result. Even if Joe Biden edges it – which, at the time of writing, still looks likely –..
New Zealand Herald

Biden breaks record for most votes cast for presidential candidate

 Joe Biden has now received 69,538,755 votes — the most of any candidate.
CBS News

US election results: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President

 ‌ ELECTION LATEST* On a knife-edge: Five states that may determine election * Trump's speech - claims victory, labels election a fraud, says he's off to..
New Zealand Herald

Biden campaign sees a 'clear path to victory'

 Presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon and senior advisor Bob Bauer held a Virtual "Biden for President" briefing Wednesday to..
USATODAY.com

Uncertain outcome of Trump vs. Biden presidential election puts 401(k) savers on edge

 Investors warned to prepare for volatile days for their 401(k) plans as the presidential election battle continues.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump declarations of victory and accusations of stealing the election test Facebook and Twitter

 Donald Trump's premature declarations of victory and his allegations of voter fraud are testing social media companies the day after the election.
USATODAY.com

Twitter and Facebook label baseless Trump post suggesting Democrats manipulated ballot counts

 Photo by Elaine Cromie/Getty Images

Twitter and Facebook have continued to restrict and label posts from President Donald Trump after yesterday’s..
The Verge

Face it, Democrats: We're a center left democracy hijacked by Trump and Republicans

 Trump inherited Republicans' toxic brew of disinformation, democracy-busting and racial dog whistles. It's the one inheritance he hasn't totally blown.
USATODAY.com
Nigerian restaurant displays portrait of Trump [Video]

Nigerian restaurant displays portrait of Trump

At an upmarket restaurant in Lagos hangs a portrait of President Donald Trump in a gold-trimmed red agbada, a flowing robe worn by men in southwest Nigeria.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Florida in center of Eta's likely path after hurricane lashes Central America with rains, deadly mudslides

 The National Weather Service in Miami warned residents of the potential for heavy rain and flooding in South Florida starting Thursday night.
 
USATODAY.com
Latinos for Trump jubilant over his Florida win [Video]

Latinos for Trump jubilant over his Florida win

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on Tuesday night to celebrate the president’s Florida win and what they hoped would be four more years of Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
Amendment 2 in Florida [Video]

Amendment 2 in Florida

Amendment 2 in Florida

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:39Published
Amendments 3 and 4 in Florida [Video]

Amendments 3 and 4 in Florida

Amendments 3 and 4 in Florida

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:04Published
Trump Defeats Biden in Florida [Video]

Trump Defeats Biden in Florida

The president took the largest of the traditional swing states.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady

Polls showed Biden had a lead. Why aren't Americans waking up to a winner?

 Polls showed Joe Biden had a national lead over Donald Trump that was larger than Hillary Clinton before Election Day. Are the polls wrong?
USATODAY.com
Trump leads Biden in Florida [Video]

Trump leads Biden in Florida

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia, remained up in the air. Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Biden outperforming Clinton's 2016 campaign in key Ohio demographics

 Joe Biden is outperforming Hillary Clinton's 2016 vote with certain key groups of voters in the battleground state of Ohio. But President Trump still leads among..
CBS News
Ann Coulter says Shy Trumpers could wrongfoot opinion polls [Video]

Ann Coulter says Shy Trumpers could wrongfoot opinion polls

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter says ‘shocking numbers of people’ plan to secretly vote for Donald Trump in the US presidential election – raising the possibility that opinion polls which put rival Joe Biden in the lead could be ‘spectacularly wrong’ as they were in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was projected to win. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls [Video]

On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls

[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:48Published
At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines [Video]

At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barreled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published
Are Trump's rallies spreading coronavirus? [Video]

Are Trump's rallies spreading coronavirus?

Stanford University economists estimate that President Donald Trump's campaign rallies have resulted in 30,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and likely led to more than 700 deaths overall, according to a paper posted online this weekend. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democratic and Republican strategists on pivotal states and voting blocs

 Several key states are continuing to count ballots as Americans and the presidential candidates await results of the 2020 election. CBS News political..
CBS News

Democrats, Republicans make history in 2020 Congressional elections

 As Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the country are bringing historic results that would shape the next..
CBS News
Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio [Video]

Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio

Trump also won in Ohio four years ago after it had twice voted for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Tampa, Florida Tampa, Florida City in Central Florida, United States

Brewing Funds the Cure | Morning Blend [Video]

Brewing Funds the Cure | Morning Blend

Brewing Funds the Cure began in Tampa as a collaboration between Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing to help the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:16Published
FBI preparing for unrest after election [Video]

FBI preparing for unrest after election

Special Agent Andrew Sekela, with the FBI of Tampa, says they're using additional training and setting up a local command post to work with the state and area partners. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:38Published
Tampa salon thrives during COVID-19 pandemic by focusing primarily on house calls [Video]

Tampa salon thrives during COVID-19 pandemic by focusing primarily on house calls

Crown and Mane had a brick-and-mortar in Hyde Park Village since 2018, then the pandemic hit, and they decided the best way to stay in business was to close their doors, taking all their service on the road.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:46Published

Antonio Brown Moved In With Tom Brady after Signing with Tampa Bay Bucs

 Tom Brady has a new celebrity roommate -- and it's Antonio Brown. The Bucs QB invited AB to live with him at Derek Jeter's mansion in Tampa after the WR signed a..
TMZ.com
Dr. Jill Biden holds 'Get Out and Vote' drive-in rally in Tampa on final day of early voting [Video]

Dr. Jill Biden holds 'Get Out and Vote' drive-in rally in Tampa on final day of early voting

Dr. Jill Biden holds 'Get Out and Vote' drive-in rally in Tampa on final day of early voting

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:53Published

Ipsos Ipsos A French market research company

Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt, poll shows [Video]

Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt, poll shows

Democrat Joe Biden's lead over U.S. President Donald Trump has widened a little in the final days of the 2020 campaign in three critical Rust Belt states that Trump narrowly won four years ago, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released Sunday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:29Published
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [Video]

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published
Final debate a chance for Trump to reset race [Video]

Final debate a chance for Trump to reset race

[NFA] Thursday night's face-off may be one of Republican President Donald Trump's last opportunities to sway voters ahead of an election in which polls show him trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published
Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut [Video]

Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

DXY: US dollar index retreats as traders predict a Biden victory

DXY: US dollar index retreats as traders predict a Biden victory The US dollar index (DXY) has fallen by more than 0.80% today as traders remain optimistic about the...
Invezz - Published

So what if Biden is up in the polls? Weren't they wrong last time?

But opinion poll experts say there are good reasons to trust this year's polls more than those of...
Haaretz - Published


Tweets about this

johnxmcdonough

John McDonough I have talked to tons of potential voters this cycle, including several who said they weren’t voting. Not once has… https://t.co/yAexWeueFF 43 minutes ago

abzgla

Stronger Than Hate RT @DeepInTheHills: @blackcobramm @thebr0keb0i @JoeBiden No, they just practice voter intimidation at the polls, try to drive a Biden/Harri… 2 hours ago

itschadskie

chadskie @Politics_Polls @trafalgar_group All their poll are plus 2 or 3 for trump, when you factor in their MoE Biden could… https://t.co/VbP4WMDt23 2 hours ago

lee_warner

Lee W @eyecantspel @FizRoi @FiveThirtyEight Polls actually weren’t THAT off in 2016. Some States were, and they were the… https://t.co/PCWJ0mec7z 3 hours ago

DeepInTheHills

Zoe will #Vote Blue To save America & Honor RBG @blackcobramm @thebr0keb0i @JoeBiden No, they just practice voter intimidation at the polls, try to drive a Biden/H… https://t.co/nxmIJPSONo 4 hours ago

twocoach

Ben W. @WoodstockDiddy @KySportsRadio If they 2020 polls are off as much as they were in 2016 then Biden will win. The pol… https://t.co/13A5sX5fkg 5 hours ago

dubee24

Mr. S&P @Nole2death They aren’t the same races. Polls weren’t that wrong in 2016. A polling error that size or larger now a… https://t.co/zGTgjIUIcQ 5 hours ago

hoppyrex

Mark Hopkins @jamesdu96044022 @davenewworld_2 Don’t think they are trying to win votes, same way BLM and Antifa weren’t pulling… https://t.co/3dEf6wny65 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory [Video]

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published
COVID, economy top concerns for voters -exit poll [Video]

COVID, economy top concerns for voters -exit poll

Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn says the coronavirus pandemic and the economy were top of mind for about half of U.S. voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to an Edison Research exit..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump's signature dance moves during campaign trails: Watch [Video]

US Presidential Polls 2020: Donald Trump's signature dance moves during campaign trails: Watch

US President has often displayed his signature dance moves at rallies and campaigns at the US Presidential Polls 2020. President does what has become his trademark dance, pumping his fists as the crowd..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:17Published