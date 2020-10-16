Global  
 

Fauci: U.S. headed 'in the wrong direction'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:09s - Published
The White House coronavirus task force is singing a very different tune from the president, warning of a persistent and broad spread of COVID-19 in the western half of the United States.

This report is produced by Jonah Green.


Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Fauci voices support for national mask mandate

 "If we don't get one, then I would hope that the governors and the mayors do it locally, if it's not done nationally," Fauci said.
CBS News

Here's a timeline of President Donald Trump's and Dr. Anthony Fauci's relationship

 Over the course of the coronavirus' spread, President Trump's relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci has seemingly vacillated from support to disdain.
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 coronavirus: Biden would face challenges in quickly combating the pandemic

 If Joe Biden wins next week's United States election, he says he will immediately call Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert. He will work..
New Zealand Herald

Party chair insists Republicans will hold Senate after Trump voices doubt

 Trump tells GOP donors holding Senate will be ‘tough’ – report How ending Obamacare would kill Fauci plan to conquer HIV After Donald Trump reportedly told..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu dies due to COVID-19

 The 72-year-old minister was admitted to the hospital on October 13 with serious breathlessness and tested Covid-19 positive.
DNA
COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2 [Video]

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2

Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson announced month-lock down England back into a national lockdown for one month till December 02. People will only be allowed to leave home for "specific reasons". Official figures showed that another 21,915 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19 on October 31, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,011,660. The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555, the data showed. To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States and India are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Manipur celebrates 'Mera Houchongba' [Video]

Manipur celebrates 'Mera Houchongba'

Manipur's traditional 'Mera Houchongba' festival was celebrated at the Royal Palace (Sana Konung) in Imphal. 'Mera Houchongba' signifies and promotes message of unity and brotherhood among indigenous communities The Palace was filled enthusiasm although participation was comparatively less due to COVID. This year the celebration has been limited to the sacred rituals at the Royal Palace and Kangla. Mera Houchongba has been celebrated for a long time to project solidarity among different ethnic groups of Manipur. The festival is observed and celebrated in the month of 'Mera' which falls in September or October.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:24Published

Vitamin C can help severe Covid-19 cases, NZ-led review finds

 Vitamin C can help treat patients with severe cases of Covid-19, a Kiwi-led review has found.But the Otago University researcher behind the study, just published..
New Zealand Herald

WEB EXTRA: President Trump Is Asked About Why He Criticized Dr. Fauci [Video]

WEB EXTRA: President Trump Is Asked About Why He Criticized Dr. Fauci

President Trump criticized Dr. Fauci on a campaign staff call Monday saying, "People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots, these people, these people that have gotten it wrong." Later in the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:42Published
Fauci Warns U.S. Headed In Wrong Direction In Fight Against COVID-19 [Video]

Fauci Warns U.S. Headed In Wrong Direction In Fight Against COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland increased overnight by more than 700, and while the state's positivity rate and new hospitalizations remain roughly flat, much of the country is..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:10Published