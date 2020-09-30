EJ Espresso: PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi in Bihar; Malaika's fitness mantra revealed

#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy



Eros Now has stirred a massive controversy with raunchy social media posts around the Hindu festival of Navratri. The posts, which have now been taken down, have created a massive furore on social media with #BoycottErosNow becoming one of the top Twitter trends. Eros Now has now issued an apology and said that they did not intend to hurt anyone’s emotions. This comes close on the heels of Tanishq pulling down one of its advertisements after it faced anger on social media. In Focus today, Dilip Cherian, Prahlad Kakkar & Kaveree Bamzai speak on the issue of creative freedom and the line between witty & outright offensive.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:49 Published on October 23, 0952