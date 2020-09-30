EJ Espresso: PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi in Bihar; Malaika's fitness mantra revealed

Hyderabad-based pharma company Bharat Biotech to conduct phase 3 clinical trial tests in October. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said around 3,000 people to be tested under the phase 3 trial of the vaccine candidate. Bharat Biotech is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop a vaccine candidate – Covaxin. The pharma company recently signed an agreement with the Washington University School of Medicine for an intranasal single-dose vaccine. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
Eros Now has stirred a massive controversy with raunchy social media posts around the Hindu festival of Navratri. The posts, which have now been taken down, have created a massive furore on social media with #BoycottErosNow becoming one of the top Twitter trends. Eros Now has now issued an apology and said that they did not intend to hurt anyone’s emotions. This comes close on the heels of Tanishq pulling down one of its advertisements after it faced anger on social media. In Focus today, Dilip Cherian, Prahlad Kakkar & Kaveree Bamzai speak on the issue of creative freedom and the line between witty & outright offensive.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:49Published
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Jhandewalan Temple on the sixth day of Navratri today. This day is also called Shashthi of Navratri. Devotees worship the sixth form of Goddess Parvati which is 'Katyayani Devi'. She is seen as the slayer of demon 'Mahishasura'. Navratri is being celebrated across the country since October 17.