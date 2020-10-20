Coronavirus Cases Close More Schools In Tri-State

Global  
 

More schools in our area are now closing or going remote due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports from the Bronx.


California's feared surge of virus cases hasn't happened

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Near the end of September, with coronavirus cases falling and more...
Coronavirus Cases Close More Schools Across Tri-State Area, Forcing Students Fully Remote

When it comes to New York City public schools, about half of students are opting for remote-only...
City school hit by coronavirus cases confirms more pupils have tested positive

City school hit by coronavirus cases confirms more pupils have tested positive It is not clear exactly how many students from St Peter's CE Academy have now contracted Covid-19
Another Kansas City metro school district is warning families that a transition to remote learning could be coming if COVID-19 cases in the area continue to trend upward.

As coronavirus cases once again surge in the state, multiple school districts have stopped in-person learning or put it on hold. Wyandotte Public Schools will start remote-only learning until after..

Statewide coronavirus numbers are breaking records. At the same time, school districts are reporting more and more cases; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

