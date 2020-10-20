Coronavirus Cases Close More Schools In Tri-State
More schools in our area are now closing or going remote due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports from the Bronx.
Rising rate of quarantines in schoolsAnother Kansas City metro school district is warning families that a transition to remote learning could be coming if COVID-19 cases in the area continue to trend upward.
In-person learning put on pauseAs coronavirus cases once again surge in the state, multiple school districts have stopped in-person learning or put it on hold. Wyandotte Public Schools will start remote-only learning until after..
Coronavirus Cases Rising In SchoolsStatewide coronavirus numbers are breaking records. At the same time, school districts are reporting more and more cases; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.