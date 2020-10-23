Debate GMK 102320

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

President Trump and Joe Biden face off in the final debate before the election.

C1 3 their final debate.

While three were scheduled, only two happened because of the president's coronavirus diagnosis recently.

And after the first showdown between the candidates--some big changes to the night.

Faith aububey has a look back.

##### l3: election 2020 white president, biden face off in final debate tennesse it was more civil and substantive -- but couldn't have painted a more stark difference between the two candidates script: the final presidential debate -- opening with one of the biggest issues facing country a virus that's ravaged the economy -- and killed more than 222- thousand americans in just seven months trump sot: i say we're learning to live with it.

We have no choice.

Biden sot: "anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the united states of america," the president defending his handling of the pandemic while painting a rosy picture at odds with what the data shows trump sot: it will go away, and as i say, we're rounding the turn.

We're rounding the corner.

Biden sot: we're about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter.

And he has no clear plan the relatively calmer debate -- noticeably low on interuptions but just as high on attacks on the economy, trump insisting he's better for the job trump sot: "if he gets in, you will have a depression the likes of which you've never seen.

Your 401 's will go to hell,."

Biden sot: "what's on the ballot here is the character of this country."

In their closing arguments -- trump telling voters economic success would unify the nation biden saying - if elected he'd represent every american and address systemic racism trump sot:"i think i have great relationships with all people.

I am the least racist person in this room."

Biden sot: abraham lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we've had in modern history.

He pours fuel on every single racist fire, tag: the candidates are back on the campaign trail today biden will stump in delaware -- while president trump heads to florida faith abubey, abc news, washington.

