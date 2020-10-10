E-learning: boosted by the pandemic, where is the teaching method headed?

Police Families Welfare Society, president Pratima Shrivastava inaugurated the Candle Production Unit and Skill Centre at New Police Lines Kingsway camp, Delhi. Recently, this unit was renovated with modern utilities for the ladies providing them with an improved working environment. On this occasion, PFWS president congratulated the entire team of NPL Welfare Centre for the modernized Candle Production Unit which is expected to instill new enthusiasm among the PFWS ladies to soar new heights promoting entrepreneurship and self-reliance. She also reiterated that where COVID-19 has halted welfare activities in various organizations, Delhi Police has pioneered in amalgamation of technology, welfare activities and continues to serve its families through online platforms. She also expressed the idea of opening a beauty parlour exclusively for ladies of police families and run by trained police family members. On this occasion, a prize distribution ceremony of Khana Khazana Cookery Contest and Online Summer Camp, 2020 were also organized.
