E-learning: boosted by the pandemic, where is the teaching method headed?

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 05:00s - Published
The sudden explosion in distance learning because of COVID-19 has been positive in some areas and challenging in others - but how will it be incorporated in education going forward?

Focus takes a look at the background to e-learning and - and how it's working now for students, educators and adults.View on euronews


