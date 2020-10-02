Family, friends gather to celebrate life of Eula Sammons Battle, Huntsville’s first lady

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 8 minutes ago

C waay 31 news but - when the process started around 11:30 - there were a handful of people who were opposing the removal of the monument.

One man was holding a sign that read "let us vote on confederate monument."

But - he was in the minority of folks who came out overnight to witness the historic move.

One pastor with the greater huntsville inter- denominational ministry of fellowship incorporated described today as quote "a day of change."

Sot: mitchell walker, president, greater huntsville inter-denominational ministry of fellowship it's a new day because it represents everything that is antithetical to our christian faith and to that, which we believe should honor us as african- americans in terms of our history, that which has been hurtful and harmful and humiliating to us.

And so, we are really thankful that this is happening.

Butted with william miller, opposed statue removal in doing that, they have broken the law.

They done it, they destroyed the intent of the law.

The intent of the law was not for it to be moved.

But they moved it nevertheless.

Those we spoke with say they want to use the energy of this moment to continue pushing for greater equality in the city of huntsville.

They say that starts with everyone voting in the general election.

You have been watching a private celebration of the life for the late first lady of huntsville, eula battle.

Eula is being remembered today as a very special lady ... najahe ... a person described as someone who made everyone feel so special to be in her presence.

Eula battle's legacy with have an impact on our community for years to come... she was a lifelong teacher, mother and community leader.

Eula battle's legacy with have an impact on our community for years to come... she was a lifelong teacher, mother and community leader.

We'll be right