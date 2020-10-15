Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Leicester
Arsenal take on Leicester in the Premier League as both sides look to continuemomentum after their recent wins in the Europa League.
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v ChelseaChelsea face a rejuvenated Manchester United side who have won their last twomatches in all competitions since the international break.
West Ham v Man City: Premier League match previewAn in-depth look at the Premier League clash between West Ham and ManchesterCity, with the focus on the Hammers after their stunning comeback againstTottenham.
Lampard: I expect us to improveChelsea head coach Frank Lampard expects his side to improve after collecting just eight points from a possible 15 in the Premier League so far this season.