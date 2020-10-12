Global  
 

Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Manchester City's return to Premier League football after the internationalbreak sees them welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin de Bruyne: Man City midfielder out of Arsenal match, Sergio Aguero in training

 Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Arsenal through injury.
Man City 2-5 Arsenal? Lawro's Premier League predictions v Afrobeat star Rema

 Mark Lawrenson takes on Afrobeat star and Manchester United fan Rema to make predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures.
Palace consider Benrahma bid as West Ham focus on King - Tuesday's football gossip

 West Ham switch sole focus to Bournemouth forward, Man City to target Ajax left-back, plus more.
Man City's De Bruyne out of Belgium squad

 Kevin de Bruyne withdraws from the Belgium squad to face Iceland on Wednesday and returns to Manchester City.
Project Big Picture: Premier League managers react after proposals rejected

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says clubs must help each other "make football more sustainable" after plans for Project Big Picture were rejected.
'We have to find a way that works for everybody' - bosses react to Project Big Picture

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says clubs must help each other "make football more sustainable" after plans for Project Big Picture were rejected.
Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Carlo Ancelotti's side prepare to face local rivals Liverpool in theMerseyside derby. Here are all the key statistics ahead of their PremierLeague clash on October 17.

Bristol will step in to play Premiership final if Wasps are ruled out by Covid-19

 Wasps will be replaced by Bristol in the Premiership final on 24 October if a coronavirus outbreak means they cannot play, says Premiership Rugby.
Klopp happy 'Project Big Picture' kickstarted debate on English soccer [Video]

Klopp happy 'Project Big Picture' kickstarted debate on English soccer

COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCES WITH LIVERPOOL COACH, JUERGEN KLOPP AND EVERTON COACH, CARLO ANCELOTTI, RECENT FOOTAGE OF PREMIER LEAGUE HEADQUARTERS, FILE FOOTAGE

Manchester City v Arsenal: Pep´s influence clear, but is improvement under Arteta sustainable?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was disappointed to lose Mikel Arteta from his backroom staff and...
Arsenal press conference live as Arteta addresses Man City, Partey and Ozil

Live coverage of Mikel Arteta's pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's Premier League game...
Manchester City v Arsenal

BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between...
Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: Project Big Picture drawn up with right intentions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Project Big Picture was drawn up withthe right intentions and is pleased it has sparked a debate in football. Theplan was devised by John W Henry, principal..

Newcastle v Manchester Utd: Premier League match preview [Video]

Newcastle v Manchester Utd: Premier League match preview

We take a look at some of the statistics as Newcastle United prepare to meetManchester United in the Premier League.

Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly [Video]

Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to his side's PremierLeague clash with Newcastle, as they look to bounce back from a 6-1 homedefeat to Spurs before the international break.

