The free food boxes will include dairy, produce, and meat items, while supplies last.

Free Food Boxes to Be Distributed in Owensboro on Friday

September... some good news this noon hour - "the owensboro coalition of concerned churches" -- will be handing out food -- this afternoon.

The drive-thru*no contact distribution will begin at 2:00 and run until six in the evening.

This is happening in the parking lot of the sports center off hickman avenue in owensboro.... you can get fresh produce - dairy products - and meat while supplies last.

Owensboro transit service is also providing a shuttle van from the station - to the event - for anyone