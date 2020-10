Netanyahu dodges Trump question on 'Sleepy Joe' Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published 28 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:34s - Published Netanyahu dodges Trump question on 'Sleepy Joe' After Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, President Donald Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "Do you think 'Sleepy Joe' could have made this deal?" Netanyahu answered by phone; "...we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Trump dodges question on peaceful power transfer



U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 election to Democratic rival Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03 Published on September 24, 2020 Biden Spokesman Dodges Question About the Former VP’s Teleprompter Use



Joe Biden’s national press secretary refused to answer whether the Democratic candidate uses a teleprompter in televised interviews. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:07 Published on September 11, 2020