McDonald's Fires Back: Black $1 Billion Discrimination Suit

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider On Friday, McDonald's filed a motion to dismiss a $1 billion racial-discrimination case filed by Black former franchisees.

McDonald's legal counsel, former US attorney general Loretta Lynch, said in a statement that "there are legal deficiencies in the complaint that merit dismissal at this early stage." Black former franchisees sued McDonald's in late August, alleging they were forced to close or sell more than 200 locations due to "systematic and covert racial discrimination" at the fast-food giant.