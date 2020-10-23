NBC 26 weather forecast

We're going to clear out the skies tonight with lows in the upper-20s.

The cool weather continues on Saturday with clouds slowly on the increase.

At least it will be dry with highs in the upper-30s.

Saturday night will also be dry with temps just below freezing.

Some rain and/or snow is possible Sunday with some minor accumulations possible in a few spots.

High temps will struggle to make it to 40 through the weekend.

Next week still looks chilly with only 30s to start the next week.

