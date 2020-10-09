Friday 10/23 Insider Buying Report: MSP, RSF

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, Datto Holding's Director, Adrian T.

Dillon, made a $405,000 purchase of MSP, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $27.00 a piece.

Dillon was up about 6.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MSP trading as high as $28.78 in trading on Friday.

Datto Holding Corp is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Dillon in the past year.

And also on Tuesday, Patrick W.

Galley purchased $114,703 worth of Rivernorth Specialty Finance, purchasing 7,700 shares at a cost of $14.90 each.

This buy marks the first one filed by Galley in the past year.

Rivernorth Specialty Finance is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday.

Galley was up about 0.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RSF trading as high as $15.02 in trading on Friday.