Warrington to move to Tier 3 restrictions

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:17s - Published
A hospital cleaner who “washes COVID body bags” says deaths are rising and the restrictions are needed.


Covid: Warrington to move to tier 3 restrictions

The Cheshire borough is believed to have agreed a £5.9m deal to enter the very high category.
BBC News - Published

What are the rules of the three-tier system and what areas do they cover?

Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move into the Tier 2 “high” coronavirus level at one...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


New COVID-19 restrictions for N England [Video]

The Health Secretary has announced tougher coronavirus restrictions for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:10Published
Hancock brings in new restrictions for North West [Video]

Matt Hancock announces new restrictions for Liverpool, Hartlepool, Warrington and Middlesbrough as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Health Secretary added that £7m will be made available to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:32Published
Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions [Video]

In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: “Earlier thisweek we brought in further measures in the North East, however in parts ofTeesside and the North West of England cases..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published