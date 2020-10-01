|
Warrington to move to Tier 3 restrictions
A hospital cleaner who “washes COVID body bags” says deaths are rising and the restrictions are needed.
The Cheshire borough is believed to have agreed a £5.9m deal to enter the very high category.
Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move into the Tier 2 “high” coronavirus level at one...
New COVID-19 restrictions for N England
The Health Secretary has announced tougher coronavirus restrictions for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.
Hancock brings in new restrictions for North West
Matt Hancock announces new restrictions for Liverpool, Hartlepool, Warrington and Middlesbrough as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Health Secretary added that £7m will be made available to..
Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions
In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: “Earlier thisweek we brought in further measures in the North East, however in parts ofTeesside and the North West of England cases..
