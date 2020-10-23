Daily Dividend Report: JNJ,K,SCHW,CCI,DUK

The dividend is payable on December 8, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2020.

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $1.01 per share on the company's common stock.

The ex-dividend date is November 23, 2020.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on December 15, 2020, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

The ex-dividend date is November 30, 2020.

This is the 384th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share.

The dividend is payable November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2020.

Crown Castle International announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.33 per common share.

The quarterly dividend will be payable on December 31, 2020 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020.

Future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle's Board of Directors.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.965 per share payable on Dec.

16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov.

13, 2020.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share payable on Dec.

16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov.

13, 2020.

This is equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 94 consecutive years.