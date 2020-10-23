Matthew McConaughey Lessons On Fatherhood

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper airing Friday, the actor spoke about building on the lessons from his father and other stories from his new memoir, "Greenlights." McConaughey said his father didn't blink when the future Oscar-winner told him he'd rather attend film school than law school, which had always been the plan.

His father just had some advice for him: Don't half-a** it.

"Not only did he approve that I could switch up my course pattern and not go to law school, but I could go to film school, but he gave me a kick in the backside and launched me out and basically said within 10 seconds of hearing the new news," McConaughey recalled to Cooper.