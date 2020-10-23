Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matthew McConaughey Lessons On Fatherhood

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Matthew McConaughey Lessons On Fatherhood

Matthew McConaughey Lessons On Fatherhood

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper airing Friday, the actor spoke about building on the lessons from his father and other stories from his new memoir, "Greenlights." McConaughey said his father didn't blink when the future Oscar-winner told him he'd rather attend film school than law school, which had always been the plan.

His father just had some advice for him: Don't half-a** it.

"Not only did he approve that I could switch up my course pattern and not go to law school, but I could go to film school, but he gave me a kick in the backside and launched me out and basically said within 10 seconds of hearing the new news," McConaughey recalled to Cooper.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cbs46

CBS46 Matthew McConaughey had a great role model in his dad. https://t.co/woAU03C6YZ 1 minute ago

KMOV

KMOV Matthew McConaughey has some lessons on fatherhood https://t.co/Va68yyVXxs 37 minutes ago

ksrlin

M Ksrlin RT @KCTV5: Matthew McConaughey has some lessons on fatherhood https://t.co/Xtffgxx4Ru 37 minutes ago

DFWNewsApp

DFW News App Matthew McConaughey has some lessons on fatherhood https://t.co/HgDNMYf5NC 46 minutes ago

zlabiz

Zla Official Matthew McConaughey has some lessons on fatherhood – CNN 1 hour ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Matthew McConaughey has some lessons on fatherhood https://t.co/DkAO86NnLi 1 hour ago

KCTV5

KCTV5 News Matthew McConaughey has some lessons on fatherhood https://t.co/Xtffgxx4Ru 2 hours ago

abc7breaking

KVIA ABC-7 News Matthew McConaughey had a great role model in his dad. In an interview, the actor speaks about building on the less… https://t.co/U03CF4Jln8 2 hours ago